ajc logo
X

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press.

The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

He did not give further details about the decision which came days after the union met with Nigerian lawmakers.

The union, however, warned that its issues have not been resolved.

“While appreciating the commendable efforts of the leadership of the House of Representatives and other patriotic Nigerians who waded into the matter, NEC (national executive council) noted with regrets that the issues in dispute are yet to be satisfactorily addressed,” the union said in a statement issued Friday.

University strikes are common in Nigeria but the latest is one of the longer ones in many years. It disrupted learning in almost all of Nigeria’s more than 100 public universities with an estimated 2.5 million students.

Most lecturers in Nigerian universities are members of the academic staff union, which meant no other teachers could be found for students.

The lecturers embarked on the industrial action at a time when Nigeria’s education sector that is struggling to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown and after an earlier strike that lasted for most of 2020. They are demanding a review of their conditions of service including the platform the government uses to pay their earnings and improved funding for the universities.

Not all the demands have been met, the union said, but two local courts have directed them to return to work while negotiations continue.

The news of the suspension of the strike excited many students who are eager to return to classes.

“I am a little bit happy because I was not expecting to resume my academic session till next year,” said Adenekan Ayomide, a second-year student at the University of Abuja who has been working as a taxi driver since the strike began.

Editors' Picks

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
2h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power begins loading fuel into one of Plant Vogtle’s new units
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power begins loading fuel into one of Plant Vogtle’s new units
2h ago

Credit: AJC

OPINION: The missing issue in the 2022 Georgia campaigns
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Travis Long

Police: Teen kills 2 in neighborhood, 3 more along greenway
10m ago
Realtors apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
10m ago
UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
13m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
2h ago
AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top