Nigerian lawmakers reject bill seeking gender equality

But for many of the lawmakers during Wednesday's plenary session, it was strictly a religious issue.

“Equating opportunities actually infringes on the provisions of the Quran ... and also the Bible,” argued Sen. Yusuf Yusuf from Taraba state in the north. “If we have it as ‘Gender Opportunities Bill,’ fine. But when you bring equality into it, it infringes into the practice of the Islamic religion.”

His concern was re-echoed by several other lawmakers, forcing the sponsor to change the title from “Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill" to “Gender Equity Bill.”

That made little difference, however, to opponents who blocked the bill from going forward despite support shown by other lawmakers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said lawmakers see the need for gender equity in Nigeria, but acknowledged a need for “further consultations” on the bill.

Olujimi, the bill's sponsor, vowed to make another attempt, saying she had the support of 62 of the 108 senators.