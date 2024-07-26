Nigeria women's basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation, AP source says

PARIS (AP) — The Nigeria women's basketball team wasn't allowed to board the delegation's boat for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, said a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday condition of anonymity because the Nigeria delegation has not publicly commented.

Once the team made it to the area where it was supposed to board the boat for the ceremony, the group was denied entry by a Nigerian official who told the players and coaches there were too many people on board. The team then made its way to the athletes village after being turned away.