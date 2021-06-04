Nigeria suspends Twitter over president's deleted tweet

Mohammed criticized Twitter for deleting the post. “The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious,” he said, adding that Twitter had in the past ignored “inciting” tweets against the Nigerian government.

Twitter deleted Buhari's post on Wednesday, calling it abusive, after the president threatened suspected separatist militants in the southeast.

More than 1 million people died during the 1967-1970 civil war that erupted when secessionists sought to create an independent Biafra for the ethnic Igbo people. Buhari, an ethnic Fulani, was on the opposing side in the war against the Igbos.

In recent months, pro-Biafra separatists have been accused of attacking police and government buildings, and Buhari vowed to retaliate and “treat them in the language they understand.”

Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal and Haruna Umar in Maiduguri, Nigeria contributed.