Nigeria has received more than 1 million vaccines to fight an ongoing meningitis outbreak

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has received more than 1 million vaccines from the Gavi-funded global stockpile to combat a meningitis outbreak in the northern part of the country, the government said on Friday.

At least 74 people have died from the disease, with more than 800 cases reported across 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, or NCDC. The northern region of the country has been hit hardest by the disease.

Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said that the arrival of the vaccines is a crucial milestone in Nigeria’s response to the current meningitis outbreak.