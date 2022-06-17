ajc logo
X

Nigeria funeral for church attack victims draws anger, tears

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Nigeria has held a funeral for many of the worshippers who were killed by gunmen during a Pentecost Sunday church service earlier this month

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria held a state funeral Friday for nearly two dozen of the worshippers killed by gunmen at a church service earlier this month as church officials urged authorities to take swift action to avoid future tragedies.

Mourners paid theirs respects to 22 of the victims killed at the St. Francis Catholic Church in southwestern Ondo state on June 5. Family members already had held funerals for the other 18 victims.

The sight of their coffins, dotted with flowers and lined in front of a large crowd, drew anger and tears from church members, locals, officials and many Nigerians who followed the service on social media.

“We have failed to defend these people — not because we are not trying but because the forces on the other side are evil and they have support,” said Ondo State Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

Survivors have said the gunmen bombarded the church-goers with bullets during a 30-minute-long attack. Five children were among the dead, witnesses said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the church killings and authorities have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the massacre.

Last week, the Nigerian security council said it suspected the attackers had links to the Islamic State West Africa Province, an offshoot of the Boko Haram extremist group which has waged a decade-long insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast.

Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Ondo Catholic Diocese accused Nigerian authorities of making “all these empty promises” to find the killers.

"This country, you don’t have shame anymore. You just talk, you don’t match your talk with words,” the bishop said, urging attendees at the funeral to “claim this country back from those destroying it.”

The church attack also has reignited calls for policing and security reforms in Nigeria where armed violence has killed thousands over the past year. The country is facing attacks by Islamic extremists, as well as bandits and those who kidnap for ransom.

Bishop Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo of the Oyo Catholic Diocese said the attack is not isolated as similar violence is “happening all over” Africa's most populous nation.

“We call on President (Muhammadu) Buhari and our leaders in the federal and state governments to wake up, sit up, and secure lives and properties all over Nigeria,” the cleric said during the homily.

"How many more must die? Does life really have any value anymore with you? Is the glaring weakness and helplessness of our security agencies ill or deliberate?" Badejo added.

Editors' Picks
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care? 6h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
20h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
4h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
19h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
19h ago
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
12h ago
The Latest
Belgian bishop declines cardinal honor over abuse record
6m ago
Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule
9m ago
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
12m ago
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top