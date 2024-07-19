Nigeria fines Meta $220 million for violating data protection and consumer rights laws

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's government on Friday announced a fine of $220 million on Meta, saying its investigations found “multiple and repeated” violations of the country's data protection and consumer rights laws on Facebook and WhatsApp.

A statement from Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or FCCPC, listed five ways that Meta violated data laws in the West African country, including by sharing the data of Nigerians without authorization, denying consumers the right to self-determine the use of their data, discriminatory practices as well as abuse of market dominance.

“Being satisfied with the significant evidence on the record, and that Meta Parties have been provided every opportunity to articulate any position ... the Commission has now entered a Final Order, and issued a penalty against Meta Parties,” FCCPC chief executive Adamu Abdullahi said in a statement.