Niger fashion designer aims to show a positive image of her country at Joburg Fashion Week

Niger fashion designer Alia Bare took center stage at the Joburg Fashion Week with a collection that she hopes will spread a positive image of her troubled country, suffering from instability and economic sanctions that followed a military coup earlier this year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME – Associated Press
58 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Niger fashion designer Alia Bare took center stage at the Joburg Fashion Week with a collection that she hopes will spread a positive image of her troubled country, suffering from instability and economic sanctions that followed a military coup earlier this year.

Bare is one of several African designers that descended on Johannesburg, South Africa, this week for the Joburg Fashion Week, a key feature of Africa's fashion and entertainment calendar.

Bare, who has lived in Senegal and India, on Thursday showcased an elegant collection, which drew from her experiences living in different countries.

Speaking to The Associated Press at the event, Bare said Niger has long been associated with political strife by the rest of the world, an image that she says does not fully represent the beauty of her country.

“When people talk about Niger they always talk about conflict, they talk about poverty and death, they talk about negative things,” she said.

“I know most people associate fashion with superficiality. But I think that fashion, through culture, can help to send a good message outside, an image of the country that is positive."

Bare's collection, called DNA, is a blend of influences from around the world including symbols from Niger and graphic design by a South African graphic designer.

“It is a very important collection for me because it represents what I am in terms of my culture, my background. I'm from Niger and I'm from different ethnic groups, and I wanted to show that in this collection,” Bare said.

Precious Moloi-Motsepe, executive chairperson of Africa Fashion International, which hosts the fashion event, said Thursday evening that Joburg Fashion Week aims to create a platform for African creatives to flourish.

“We believe we provide a blank canvas for our creatives and designers to express their creativity,” said Moloi-Motsepe. “We believe that African stories are better told by people from Africa.”

Joburg Fashion Week runs until Saturday, with more African designers expected to showcase their work.

____

Follow AP's Africa coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
7h ago

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

THE JOLT
Could Joe Manchin’s presidential play start today at UGA?
6h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Fearing loss of Medicaid, many search for answers and find frustration
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton school board extends superintendent’s contract to 2026
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US and India reaffirm security ties as their top diplomats and defense officials hold...
8m ago
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
33m ago
Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina's ballot to kick off 2024...
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
5h ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
Georgia Democrats are divided in opinions over Israel. AJC poll shows
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top