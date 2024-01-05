Nigel Lythgoe stepping aside as 'So You Think You Can Dance' judge after sexual assault allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TV producer Nigel Lythgoe said Friday that he is stepping aside as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" after lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, including one from Paula Abdul.

Lythgoe is also co-creator and executive producer of the Fox dance competition series, whose 18th season is set to start in March.

“I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series," Lythgoe said in a statement. “I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”