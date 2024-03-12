Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker are among the nominees for London's Olivier Awards

LONDON (AP) — An acclaimed revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" and a play about the travails of England's national soccer team lead the race for the Olivier Awards recognizing work on the London stage.

The 11 nominations for “Sunset Boulevard” announced Tuesday include best actress in a musical for Nicole Scherzinger, a former member of girl group the Pussycat Dolls, and best actor for Tom Francis. The Jamie Lloyd-directed production is due to transfer to Broadway later this year.

James Graham's "Dear England" got nine nominations including best new play and best actor for Joseph Fiennes, who plays Gareth Southgate, the coach who has restored the team's fortunes.