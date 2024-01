Nick Dunlap withdraws from Torrey Pines after becoming 1st amateur in 33 years to win on PGA Tour

He posted a statement on X through the PGA Tour that he would return home to Alabama to be with family, friends and Alabama teammates after a "life changing 24 hours."

Dunlap already has received a sponsor exemption to the Farmers Insurance Open. He became eligible to play at Torrey Pines by winning, meaning the exemption could go to someone else.

The next signature event starts Feb. 1 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Dunlap already was in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open from winning the U.S. Amateur last summer. His victory Sunday gets him in the Masters and PGA Championship if he were to turn pro, and he would still be exempt for the U.S. Open. The USGA no longer requires the U.S. Amateur champion to stay amateur.

