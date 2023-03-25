X

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 hours ago
Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, record producer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber said in a statement emailed by a representative. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a hospital in the south-central English town of Basingstoke, his father said. Webber, the famed composer, missed the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son's side with other loved ones.

Nicholas is best known for his work on the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was based on the book “The Little Prince.” He also worked on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” earning a Grammy nod for best musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber's son with his first wife, Sarah Hugill, also the mother of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has four other children.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rubicon ATL

Atlanta music executive who represented T.I., Travis Scott has died8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: More rain brings severe weather to metro Atlanta
8h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Trae Young ejected from Saturday’s game for reaction to foul call
5h ago

Credit: AP

Florida Atlantic reaches first Final Four
5h ago

Credit: AP

Florida Atlantic reaches first Final Four
5h ago

Credit: AP

Connecticut routs Gonzaga for first Final Four in nine years
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Honduras forms diplomatic ties with China after Taiwan break
42m ago
New Russian campaign tries to entice men to fight in Ukraine
45m ago
FAU holds off Nowell and K-State to reach 1st Final Four
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
4h ago
How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top