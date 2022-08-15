BreakingNews
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
ajc logo
X

Nicholas Evans, "The Horse Whisperer" author, dies at 72

National & World News
43 minutes ago
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72

LONDON (AP) — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer," has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.

United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack.

Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” was Evans' debut novel and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health was adapted into a Hollywood movie starring Robert Redford as the title character and Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.

He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper," “The Divide” and “The Brave.”

In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatments.

Editors' Picks
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta3h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
4h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
3h ago
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
51m ago
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
51m ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
The Latest
Britain says monkeypox outbreak "shows signs of slowing"
10m ago
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
15m ago
Rock icon Melissa Etheridge announces solo off-Broadway show
24m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top