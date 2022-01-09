Nicaragua congress takes office after questionable elections

Nicaragua’s government announced in November it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused Ortega’s government of acts of repression and rigging the election.

The OAS General Assembly voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”

Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it.

The list of those expected to attend Ortega's inauguration includes representatives from China, North Korea, Iran, Russia and Syria.