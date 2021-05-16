Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

The Bruins answered with 6:50 left in the period when Curtis Lazar won an offensive-zone faceoff and chopped the puck behind him to DeBrusk for a wrister that evaded Vanecek’s lunge to the right.

Vanecek hurt himself on the play and Anderson, who turns 40 on Friday, replaced him. He had not played a postseason game since 2017.

The 25% capacity crowd at Capital One Arena thought Alex Ovechkin put the Capitals ahead in the second period with a deflection goal off Dillon’s point shot. Instead the goal was credited to Dillon after replay showed the puck bounced through traffic and off a Boston stick, but not off Ovechkin’s.

With Dmitry Orlov in the box for high-sticking, the Bruins converted on their third power-play chance of the night with 3:22 left in the second. David Pastrnak’s shot redirected off Ritchie’s skate and through Anderson’s legs, barely making it over the line before a defender came in to clear it.

OSHIE STEPS UP AS CENTER

Normally a right wing, Oshie played out of position as Washington’s third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols. Oshie cashed in with two assists.

Oshie was a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury he sustained May 8 that caused him to miss the Capitals’ regular-season finale. He left the bench briefly during the first period before returning to the game.

NEW FACES IN NEW PLACES

Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara faced the Bruins in a playoff game for the first time after he spent 14 years as Boston’s captain. Chara finished with one shot and three hits.

Also, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall made his Bruins playoff debut a month after joining them as a trade-deadline acquisition from Buffalo. The second-line left wing had two shots in 17:49 of ice time.

UP NEXT

The Capitals host Game 2 on Monday night before the teams head to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday.



Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) and others wait while a goal by Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie is reviewed during overtime of Game 1 in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Boston Bruins left wing Nick Ritchie (21) falls over Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) with Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) nearby, during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Boston Bruins defensemen Jeremy Lauzon (55) and Kevan Miller (86) combine to defend against Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) celebrate after a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. It was later determined that the goal was scored by Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) falls into the net during the first period of Game 1 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) receives attention during the first period of Game 1 of th team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. Vanecek left the game. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his goal during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon