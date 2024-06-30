NHRA drag racing great John Force shows improvement but long road to recovery after brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NHRA drag racing great John Force suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fiery, 300 mph crash at the Virginia Nationals a week ago but is showing "daily signs of improvement" in a neurological intensive care unit, according to his team.

John Force Racing said Sunday that the 75-year-old Force initially couldn’t follow commands to open his eyes, squeeze the hands of care providers or move his extremities following the crash. After five days of heavy sedation, he began to gain momentum, including being able to respond to commands such as giving a thumbs-up and to recognize family members, calling them by name and saying “I love you."

Force was transferred Wednesday from a trauma ICU to the neurological ICU, where he will remain for the immediate future and still faces “a long and difficult recovery ahead,” the team's statement said.