NHL union will form committee to help players better understand traumatic brain injuries

The NHLPA will form an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the damage that concussions can do to the brain
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours hits Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) in the face as as tempers flair during first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

14 hours ago

BOSTON (AP) — The NHLPA will form an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand chronic traumatic encephalopathy and the damage that concussions can do to the brain.

NHLPA president Marty Walsh said on Friday night that the CTE committee was unanimously approved at a union board meeting this summer. The former Boston mayor made the announcement after receiving an award at the annual gala for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which supports patients and families struggling with the symptoms of traumatic brain injuries.

“The long-term health of NHL players is of paramount importance to our membership," the union said in a statement. "To this end, the NHLPA is in the process of forming a player committee that will be focused on learning more about chronic traumatic encephalopathy). The committee will be guided by leading medical experts in this field to help players better understand CTE.”

A degenerative brain disease, CTE has been identified in athletes and military combat veterans who sustained concussions or repeated blows to the head. It can be diagnosed only posthumously through an examination of the brain.

