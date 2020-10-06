NHL targeting Jan. 1 to begin next season

Free agency opens Friday, with the NHL looking to speed through the offseason while planning to play in 2021.

“It’s kind of been refreshing to get back and have somewhat of a tentative date for when we’re going to be coming back,” Washington Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “The new July 1 is Oct. 9. The new Oct. 3 is seeming to be hopefully Jan. 1. We’re kind of just taking it day by day.”

It's still unclear what next season will look like, though Bettman has said the league hopes each team plays a full 82 games. NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said players would not do another quarantined bubble for the full season like the playoffs, though pods and other possibilities are being discussed.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports