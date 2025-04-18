Breaking: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NHL sets another attendance record, topping 23 million fans for the 1st time

The NHL has set another attendance record and surpassed 23 million fans for the first time
Colorado Avalanche fans cheer after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche fans cheer after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)
3 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has set another attendance record and surpassed 23 million fans for the first time.

The league on Friday reported an attendance figure of 23,014,458 over the 1,312-game regular season. That represents 96.9% capacity over 32 teams with the Montreal Canadiens making up the biggest share thanks to 41 home sellouts with crowds of more than 21,000.

It's the third consecutive time the 108-year-old NHL has broken attendance records after 22.4 million fans in 2022-23 and 22.9 million last season. That does not include the successful return of international competition: the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston, which drew an average of more than 19,000 fans a game.

Thirty-six venues hosted regular-season games, most notably Wrigley Field for the Winter Classic and Ohio Stadium in Columbus for the league's other outdoor game. The Stadium Series game in Columbus had the biggest crowd of the season, 94,571, the second-largest in NHL history.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Montreal Canadiens fans react after a goal over the Carolina Hurricanes during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

New York Rangers fans during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans attend the GR8 city celebration to honor Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin for scoring 895 NHL career goals, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Minnesota Wild fan reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) reacts as a puck shot by Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier gets past him for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

US-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time

US downs defending champion Canada 2-1 to stay perfect at women’s hockey worlds

The NBA's playoff chase will end Sunday. Here's a look at what's happening

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Federal judge to pause the Trump administration’s plans for mass layoffs at the CFPB

6m ago

Deadly US airstrike on Yemeni oil port appears to escalate Trump's campaign against the Houthis

8m ago

Judge won’t take further steps to enforce his order in AP case against Trump administration

10m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.