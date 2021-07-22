NHL roster freeze lifts, flat cap prompts money-saving moves

“This was a difficult decision but one we thought was necessary given the reality of the salary cap,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “Shayne has been a quality player for this organization since the moment he arrived in Philadelphia."

Gostisbehere, 28, could turn into a useful asset for the Coyotes either at the 2021 or 2022 trade deadline. GM Bill Armstrong said Gostisbehere "will be a solid addition to our blueline this season and will be a key power-play player for us.”

Forward Barclay Goodrow was a key penalty killer and grinder for Tampa Bay, playing a crucial role in winning back-to-back championships. The cap-strapped Lightning last weekend traded his rights to the Rangers, who on Thursday agreed to terms with Goodrow on a $21.6 million, six-year deal.

Among other moves, the Kraken traded forward Tyler Pitlick to Calgary for a 2022 fourth-round pick one day after taking Pitlick from the Coyotes in the expansion draft.

Of course, the cap moves won't end for a while. Pittsburgh all but gave forward Jared McCann away to Toronto last weekend hoping to shed another contract in the expansion draft, and the Penguins became cap compliant when Seattle also took Brandon Tanev off their hands.

