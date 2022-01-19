NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29

A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.

Finishing the playoffs before Canada Day and the Fourth of July was key for the NHL after competing the 2021 season July 7; the 2020 season wrapped on Sept. 28 in quarantined bubbles following a pause of more than four months because of the pandemic. The league is hoping to start the 2022-23 season on time in early October with training camps opening in mid-September.

Before that, the league and players need to get through this season.

Taxi squads were reintroduced in late December along with a reduction in isolation time from 10 to five days after updated guidance from U.S. health officials. The NHL agreed Tuesday agreed to stop testing asymptomatic vaccinated players, coaches and staff after the All-Star break in early February, citing a continued decline of case numbers.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Entertainer Swae Lee celebrates after Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Entertainer Swae Lee celebrates after Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill