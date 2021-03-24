NHL ref's career over after hot-mic call on Preds penalty

The Predators won 2-0 and were called for four penalties, compared with the Red Wings' three.

Predators coach John Hynes said after the game that it didn't matter how he felt about what the official said. “But the referees are employees of the league and rather than me comment on it, it’s an issue that I think the league will have to take care of,” Hynes said.

He said his team, now 5-3-1 over its past nine games, has been working to avoid excuses after going through a 16-day road trip that was the longest in franchise history. Hynes has been pushing his players to control what they can.

“You’re not so much worried about what’s going on in those situations as we’ve got to be able to kill the penalty, we’ve got to be ready to play, and that’s what I really liked about our team’s reaction to that situation,” Hynes said.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports