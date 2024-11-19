NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision

Nation & World News
Referee Mitch Dunning, center, is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and can move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenseman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.

The NHL said Dunning was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons and that all neurological signs are normal.

Manson skated alone on the ice when he slammed into Dunning early in the first period. Dunning went down in a heap and lay prone on the ice for several minutes. Dunning appeared to be moving his feet and moved his right hand when Manson went to talk to him.

The game was delayed for several minutes while trainers and medical staff tended to Dunning.

Dunning is a former professional hockey defenseman who played parts of three seasons in the OHL. He later shifted into officiating and was promoted to full-time NHL status in 2022.

The game continued with one referee and two linespersons.

Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42), right, talks to referee Mitch Dunning, center, as Dunning is stretchered off the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Referee Mitch Dunning, bottom, lies on the ice after an injury during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

