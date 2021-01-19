NHL pulls microchipped 'tracking' pucks 6 days into season

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said before the season that all 31 arenas were equipped with the necessary puck and player technology. Player tracking will continue.

The NHL expects new tracking pucks to be available soon and put back into play after undergoing testing.

“I’m sure that they’ll figure it out here,” Vigneault said. “It’s early in the season, and they’ll do the right thing.”

Puck and player tracking has been in the works for years as a way to provide additional data, enhance broadcasts and add another element of hockey for bettors to gamble on. So far, TV has been the only home for that information with NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood saying the network was “all in” on trying to capitalize on the technology and translate it for viewers.

It's unclear exactly when puck tracking will return or when stats like players' skating speed will be available to the public.

“We’ll continue to work with our partners in terms of the information rollout and and the uses of the information,” Daly said last week. “I think that’ll continue to develop over the course of this season. But sitting here right now, I couldn’t I couldn’t give you exact timelines.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole, front, picks up the puck as St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn defends durg the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski