NHL prevents Fleury from wearing a special mask for the Wild's Native American Heritage night

With the Wild celebrating Native American Heritage night Friday against Colorado, Fleury wanted to honor his wife, Véronique, who is Native Canadian, with a specially designed mask. Walsh said Fleury offered to pay whatever fine he'd receive and the NHL threatened to levy the organization with an "additional significant fine."

It was not clear how much either of those fines would be. The Wild had no comment, while a message sent to the NHL regarding the situation was not immediately returned.

Fleury, 38, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 as the league's top goaltender.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL