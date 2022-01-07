NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

"It’s not ideal but I guess it’s the way things are going right now,” Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson said.

The Canucks have had seven games postponed since the middle of December. They won’t play again until Tuesday when they kick off a five-game road trip against the Florida Panthers.

After experiencing an outbreak that saw 21 players and four coaches test positive for coronavirus last season, Vancouver has seen several players enter the league’s COVID-19 protocol in recent weeks.

Five Canucks players remained on the list Thursday, though coach Bruce Boudreau was hopeful many would be able to return before the team embarks on its road swing.

The COVID-19 situation has been difficult to navigate, Horvat said.

“Just when you think things are getting back to normal, things like this happen. It is frustrating,” he said.

The Senators, meanwhile, remain in Ottawa during what should have been a five-game western road trip.

“To be blatantly honest, it’s like August when you’re waiting for the action to come and you push hard and you’re excited and then you realize you’re still three or four days away from camp opening,” coach D.J. Smith said. “It’s been really strange. But all you can do is get ready for the next game.”

Ottawa has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine players and an assistant coach placed in the league’s protocol, and forced Thursday’s game against the Kraken in Seattle to be pushed back indefinitely.

Defensemen Thomas Chabot and Dillon Heatherington, forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney and assistant coach Bob Jones were all removed from protocol Friday.

