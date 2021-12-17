NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.

The Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.