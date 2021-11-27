NHL postpones 2 Islanders games amid COVID-19 outbreak

The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games in mid-November because of that team's virus outbreak. One of those games, at the New Jersey Devils, has been rescheduled for Dec. 6.

Ottawa is 0-3-0 since resuming play and put goaltender Matt Murray on waivers Saturday. Murray allowed four goals on 27 shots in a loss Wednesday, his only start since being activated off the COVID-19 list.

When the NHL agreed to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the league and the NHL Players' Association added the caveat that they could withdraw based on pandemic conditions. It would take a significant amount of postponements to trigger the NHL/NHLPA withdrawal for a material disruption to the season that would require the 2 1/2-week Olympic break in February to make up games.

The league and players have until Jan. 10 to pull out without financial penalty. Canada named Claude Julien coach for two international tournaments in December as part of a potential plan B staff if the NHL does not participate in the Olympics.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports