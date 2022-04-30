NHL playoff matchups determined after frantic final night

The Wild and Blues were the first series to get locked in, but it took until Friday night to determine who had home ice. After Minnesota beat Colorado and St. Louis lost to recently eliminated Vegas, the series will begin in St. Paul on Monday.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers open at home against the Los Angeles Kings with the winner advancing to the survivor of Calgary-Dallas. The Oilers haven't won a round since 2017.

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and face a major challenge trying to break that trend against the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Leafs beat the Bruins to set up a series against the Lightning that starts Monday in Toronto.

Carolina-Boston is a rematch of the 2019 East final and a 2020 second-round tilt. The Bruins won each of those series but go into this one as a slight underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, despite the likelihood of Hurricanes starting goalie Frederik Andersen missing at least the start of the first round.

They're not the only team in the East with goaltending questions.

The Washington Capitals limp into the playoffs on a four-game skid with no clarity whether Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek will be in net for Game 1 against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has also missed the past three games with an apparent left shoulder injury.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without starting goalie Tristan Jarry, and their situation remains unclear going into their series against the New York Rangers that starts Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Tampa Bay still has 2021 playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes, but the Rangers go into this postseason with the likely Vezina Trophy winner in Igor Shesterkin.

The winners of the Panthers-Capitals and Maple Leafs-Lightning series will face off in the Atlantic Division side of the East bracket, while the Rangers-Penguins and Hurricanes-Bruins winners will meet in the Metro half.

All eight teams in the East finished with 100 or more points, the first time that has happened in either conference in NHL history.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (90) fights with Arizona Coyotes left wing Bokondji Imama (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Caption Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (90) fights with Arizona Coyotes left wing Bokondji Imama (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 29, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) and Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Caption St. Louis Blues' Justin Faulk (72) and Minnesota Wild's Alex Goligoski (47) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caption Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) breaks against the New York Rangers defense during the third period of NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews Caption Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) breaks against the New York Rangers defense during the third period of NHL hockey game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) watches his goal get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and center Colin Blackwell (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Ross Colton (79) watches his goal get past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren (50) and center Colin Blackwell (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara