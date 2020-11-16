NHL jersey launch creates buzz with season 6-plus weeks away

All this started at a brainstorming session at Adidas' “Creator Farm” in Brooklyn a few years ago when Commissioner Gary Bettman and other executives got to hear about some jersey ideas. Adidas senior director Dan Near said a 2018 survey showed 22 of the 25 most popular jerseys in a fan survey were retro or defunct, which set the wheels in motion for what he called a “complicated but pretty rewarding process.”

But launching it during a pandemic?

“Up front, I was concerned about it,” Near said. “But as we started to come to grips with the realities of launching it in the offseason, essentially, I’ve actually really come to be excited about it."

It has created a level of interest in the NHL when the return of games is at least six weeks away. A set of new jerseys won't make up for everything about arenas being dark this fall, but it's a way to bridge the gap to the beginning of the season.

“When we’re back playing, fingers crossed, in that January time period, we can start to get that other exposure of thrust and you really see it on ice,” Jennings said. “And as excited as I am now, I’m so always excited to see when it comes to watching a professional athlete put it on and get out on the ice."

