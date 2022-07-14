NHL free agency: Devils sign Palat; Kadri, Klingberg wait

The Devils have greed to terms with left winger Ondrej Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

Palat had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay's three consecutive trips to the Cup Final. He finished sixth in Conn Smythe Trophy voting as playoff MVP this year.