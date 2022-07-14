ajc logo
X

NHL free agency: Devils sign Palat; Kadri, Klingberg wait

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) controls a puck during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that the New Jersey Devils agreed to terms with Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) controls a puck during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that the New Jersey Devils agreed to terms with Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

National & World News
By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
28 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with left winger Ondrej Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract

While the New Jersey Devils missed out on the top prize in NHL free agency, they landed a two-time Stanley Cup winner with a track record of playoff success.

The Devils have greed to terms with left winger Ondrej Palat on a $30 million, five-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced.

Palat had 52 points in 71 games during Tampa Bay's three consecutive trips to the Cup Final. He finished sixth in Conn Smythe Trophy voting as playoff MVP this year.

Tampa Bay attempted to keep the 31-year-old from Czechia and defenseman Jan Rutta, who signed with Pittsburgh, but couldn't make the salary cap numbers work. Instead, general manager Julien BriseBois turned to locking up defensemen Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak and center Anthony Cirelli to eight-year extensions through 2031.

The Devils landed Palat after losing the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau signed a $68.25 million, eight-year contract with Columbus after deciding to leave Calgary. His decision came after an initial frenzy of signings, including the Washington Capitals getting Cup-winning goaltender Darcy Kuemper and Claude Giroux leaving Florida for Ottawa.

In a year the salary cap going up just $1 million — the first increase in three years — several big names remained unsigned early Thursday. They include center Nazem Kadri and defenseman John Klingberg, considered the best free agents available.

The reigning champion Colorado Avalanche have said they would like to bring back Kadri, who helped them win it all. The Dallas Stars all but ruled out keeping Klingberg, who could still sign one of the biggest contracts of the offseason.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Druw Jones’ high school coach: He was born to be the top pick5h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
19h ago
Ronaldo Cisneros the warrior Atlanta United needed
55m ago
Will expansion discussion overshadow football talk at SEC Media Days?
5h ago
Will expansion discussion overshadow football talk at SEC Media Days?
5h ago
Cisneros scores twice, leads Atlanta United past Real Salt Lake
14h ago
The Latest
The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit
4m ago
Judge again denies Bannon bid to delay his trial next week
8m ago
Congress honors WWII hero of Iwo Jima with ultimate salute
8m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
20h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top