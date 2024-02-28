NHL commissioner Gary Bettman calls on Jets, Winnipeg fans to find solution to falling attendance

The Jets have averaged the second-fewest fans per game in the NHL this season. Bettman, however, says he doesn’t view the situation as a crisis.

Bettman said there needs to be a collaboration between the team, the community and the fans to find a solution.

Bettman’s comments come days after Jets chairman Mark Chipman said in an interview with The Athletic that current attendance numbers are not sustainable.

The Jets say Winnipeg’s season-ticket base has decreased 27% in three years, from approximately 13,000 to just under 9,500.

