NHL and NHLPA reach a settlement on Blackhawks terminating Corey Perry's contract, AP sources say

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry’s situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have reached an undisclosed settlement to resolve Corey Perry's situation with the Chicago Blackhawks when they terminated his contract, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the settlement is not being made public. A grievance was threatened but never filed, and the league and union agreed to extend the window to consider it beyond the 60-day deadline specified by the collective bargaining agreement.

“The timeline ran out, so we wanted to make sure we had time to continue forward,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said Feb. 2 at All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

Chicago cut ties with Perry in late November, saying he violated his standard player contract and team policies “intended to promote professional and safe work environments.” Neither Perry nor general manager Kyle Davidson was willing to provide any details about what happened to lead to the termination.

Perry, 38, apologized for his actions and said he'd begun seeking help for alcohol abuse. He asked for a meeting with Gary Bettman and spoke with the commissioner in January, then was back in the NHL less than two weeks later after signing with the Edmonton Oilers for the rest of the season.

Asked last month about the handling of the situation, Bettman took no issue with what the Blackhawks did.

“He took a little time away,” Bettman said. “In the final analysis, clubs will decide what they’re comfortable with to a certain extent and what they’re not, and in this case the Blackhawks decided it was best if he was away from the team."

Perry, a veteran winger who won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2006 and reached the final three consecutive years from 2020-22, has seven points in 20 games with Edmonton — already more than he played with Chicago.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

