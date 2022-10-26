NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency

Brown emphatically reversed his own tentative decision Monday to stay with Donda Sports, saying Tuesday that he will “continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was named the president of Donda Sports in February, and he claimed the organization bought a $2 million suite for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Donald and Jaylen Brown subsequently signed with the amorphous agency, which was supposed to represent the athletes in marketing and branding deals not related to their team contracts. Donda Sports also claimed to be “centered on professional and wellness support" in the announcement of its deal with Antonio Brown.

Donald and Jaylen Brown appear to be the only announced clients of Donda Sports, which has a nonfunctioning website and an Instagram account with over 279,000 followers and no posts.

