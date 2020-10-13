NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

Goodell spoke a few hours before the Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Buffalo in their first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.

The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel. It doesn’t appear the league will discipline the Titans for any violation of protocols following a review of the team’s actions.

“We are really working closely and identifying and speaking to clubs and players in open dialogue,” Goodell said. “This is not about discipline. This is about making sure we’re keeping our personnel safe. And that’s been our entire focus today.”

Goodell said the league will maintain flexibility in order to complete the season with the Super Bowl. However, it doesn’t appear one of those options will be moving the playoffs into a bubble like Major League Baseball did. The NBA and NHL finished their regular season and postseason in bubbles.

Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said the league is “proceeding as is” and deferred to Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer.

Sills said all options are on the table but warned there are several risks to moving into a bubble. He pointed out that other individuals such as service workers still have to go in and out of the bubble. He emphasized the infection can spread more rapidly if it gets inside. And, he stressed the human element, saying that being sequestered can cause an “emotional” and “behavioral health toll” that becomes a “really significant stress point,” especially around the holidays.

“So for all of those reasons, right now, today, we don’t feel like that is the safest course of action for us,” Sills said. “We’ve consistently said that we’ll reevaluate all of these decisions along the way and make what we think is the safest decision and all options remain on the table. But that’s our thought about it as of today.”

In their two-hour meeting with owners, the league also discussed ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and social justice and social responsibility.

