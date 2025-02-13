Nation & World News
Nation & World News

NFL WR Kadarius Toney charged with assaulting woman at Douglasville home

NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a woman and prevented her from calling for help
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney (87) warms up before an NFL football game, Nov. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kadarius Toney (87) warms up before an NFL football game, Nov. 17, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
18 hours ago

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been charged with assaulting a woman in Georgia and preventing her from calling for help.

Toney, 26, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing or hindering an emergency call, according to online jail records. He was released the same day on $50,000 bail, according to a person who answered the phone at the jail.

A working phone number for Toney could not be found Wednesday and online court records did not list an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Toney put his hand around a woman’s throat “with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath(e)” on Jan. 14 at his home in Douglasville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Atlanta, according to an arrest warrant filed in court. An investigator wrote that red marks were visible on the woman’s neck, as well as hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Toney also physically prevented the woman from calling 911, taking away her phone and canceling voice commands while physically assaulting her, a second warrant says.

Toney played in just three games for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 before he was released in December. A 2021 first-round pick by the New York Giants, Toney helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl two years ago after they acquired him in a trade during the season.

In a three-minute span in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 38-35 win over Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, Toney made two monumental plays. First, he caught a 5-yard TD pass that gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead. Then, he returned a punt 65 yards to the Eagles 5 to set up another TD.

But Toney couldn’t build off that success. He struggled in 2023 and was inactive from Week 15 through the playoffs and sat out Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over San Francisco last year. His most memorable play of the 2023 season was an offside penalty that negated a go-ahead TD that he scored off a lateral from Travis Kelce late in the fourth quarter of a loss to Buffalo.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant defense in 40-22 rout

Cover 9@9: 7 Georgia high school players in Super Bowl LIX

This week's edition focuses on the Super Bowl, including a look at eight players from Georgia high schools who are on rosters for the game.

Travis Kelce experiencing bumpy ride as Chiefs seek to make history

Kelce was the team’s leading receiver during the regular season, but has attracted more attention in the playoffs.

The Latest

FILE p- A semi-automatic Glock pistol is fired at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), National Services Center, March 2, 2023, in Martinsburg, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Baltimore sues Glock over handguns that can easily be converted to automatic weapons

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as health secretary after close Senate vote

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

Featured

Volunteers with Emergency Dive Response Team prepare to continue searching Lake Oconee in Eatonton on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and volunteers are searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over the weekend. The body of Wilson was found Sunday and Jones has not been found.(Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Shoes belonging to missing Westminster coach found in Lake Oconee, sheriff says

What eliminating the U.S. Department of Education could mean for Georgia

President Donald Trump wants to close the U.S. Education Department. What does that mean for Georgia?

15 things to do this weekend: Valentine’s Day fun, Atlanta United party and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta?