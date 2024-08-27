NFL teams already have started trimming rosters ahead of deadline to reach 53 players

NFL teams already have started trimming their rosters ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Teams must pare down to 53 players from 90 by 4 p.m. Eastern. Each team is allowed to add up to 17 more players on its practice squad, including a spot allocated for the International Player Pathway Program.

Several notable players already have been released, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He was cut by the New England Patriots on Aug. 9 and re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Miami Dolphins cut third-string quarterback Mike White, who started seven games for the New York Jets in 2021-22.