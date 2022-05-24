NFL scouting combine remains in Indianapolis for 2023-24

At the owners meetings in Atlanta on Tuesday, the city that has staged the winter event since 1987 for players entering the draft was granted hosting rights for 2023 and 2024. This was the first time the NFL put the combine up for bidding, with Dallas and Los Angeles also seeking to host.

“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.