NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

But the combine gives each team more insight into how the 329 prospects will be evaluated heading into the draft that will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay.

Here's a look at what could lead the discussions between players arriving in town Tuesday and the conclusion of workouts Monday.

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Hunter could be the most intriguing draft prospect in combine history because of his versatility. Some consider him both the draft's best cornerback and best receiver.

While he's scheduled to work out Friday with defensive backs, organizers invited him to spend an extra night and work out Saturday with the receivers, making him the first true two-way player in combine history.

Could he follow the lead of other top prospects and skip the on-field drills? Sure. Or he might choose to create the biggest buzz of the week by working out at both spots. The first indication could come Thursday when he's expected to meet with reporters.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami and Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The two former Pac-12 rivals will share the big stage again this week — even if neither actually participates in Saturday's on-field drills as they try to be the first quarterback selected in April.

They took very different journeys to Indy.

Ward had one scholarship offer coming out of high school and parlayed a successful career at FCS school Incarnate Word into a starting job at Washington State. He even declared for last year's draft before re-entering the transfer portal and landing at Miami, where his decision paid off handsomely.

Ward broke the NCAA's career record with 158 TD passes split between his FCS and FBS stints, led Miami to the cusp of a playoff berth and wound up a Heisman finalist.

Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders seemed primed to be in this mix for years. He's accurate, mobile, possesses a strong arm and is outgoing.

He's also outspoken though scouts may have bigger concerns about the influence Sanders' father could play in his pro career, and he's not expected to work out until Colorado's pro day next month.

Jalon Walker, LB/Edge, Georgia

The former Georgia star could be the top edge rusher in this year's draft class, perhaps supplanting Penn State rusher Abdul Carter, should everything fall into place.

First, though, Walker must answer questions about where he fits best into an NFL defense.

His productivity and overall skills are unquestioned. But in college, he was listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, making some wonder whether he's a better pass rusher or a better traditional linebacker. This week's numbers could help settle a debate that could linger into draft day.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty looks like a virtual lock to be the top running back chosen after producing the second-highest single-season rushing total in FBS history. He has the combination of power and breakaway speed teams typically covet.

The question is how high will he go?

Many teams have opted to wait for running backs to slide, and they undervalued the position in free agency, too. But last year's big free agent acquisitions — Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs — all had big seasons and it could change this year's decisions.

Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Johnson didn't have the final college season he envisioned after winning a national championship primarily because a bruised shoulder and a turf toe limited him to eight games.

When healthy, Johnson is among the best at his position.

Teams will likely spend extra time making sure he's ready to start on time. If so, Johnson should be a top-15 pick and could move into the top 10 with a good time in the 40.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP