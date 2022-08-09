ajc logo
NFL: Rodgers' use of ayahuasca didn't violate drug policy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) flips head coach Matt LaFleur's hat backwards during NFL football training camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)

National & World News
50 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ use of the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during an offseason retreat isn’t considered a violation of the NFL’s drug policy.

Rodgers discussed on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" last week how he went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020, before the third of his four MVP seasons. Ayahuasca is defined as a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that it wouldn’t have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing substance policies collectively bargained by the NFL and its players’ association.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported McCarthy’s comment.

Rodgers said on the podcast that the retreat gave him “a deep and meaningful appreciation for life” and added that “I came back and knew I was never going to be the same.” Rodgers said he believed the experience helped pave the way for his success that year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) motions to quarterback Jordan Love during an NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Credit: Samantha Madar

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts during NFL football training camp on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Samantha Madar/The Post-Crescent via AP)

