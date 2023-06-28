NFL RedZone channel will be available on DirecTV after agreement with NFL Media

Exclusive
UGA football program rallies when players accused of abusing women
1 hour ago
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media.

The renewal, which was announced on Tuesday, keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.

The NFL reached a seven-year agreement with Google last December to distribute the package to residential customers after it had been on DirecTV since 1994.

However, “Sunday Ticket” will continue to be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business after it recently reached a multiyear agreement with EverPass Media.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

