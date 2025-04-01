NFL postpones a decision on the tush push but passes other rule changes

The decision to postpone the tush push vote means the debate will continue as the league seeks more information about the safety of the play. Proponents of the play and those who oppose it presented strong arguments while the league's medical experts expressed safety concerns.

As for changes that did pass, regular-season overtime rules now will match those in the playoffs and both teams will have a chance to get a possession even if the offense scores a touchdown on the opening drive. The proposal was amended to make overtime 10 minutes, not 15 minutes.

Owners also approved a proposal from the NFL Competition Committee to allow replay assist to consult on-field officials to overrule objective calls such as facemask penalties, whether there was forcible contact to the head or neck area, horse-collar tackles or tripping if there was “clear and obvious” evidence that a foul didn’t occur. Replay also would be able to overturn a roughing-the-kicker or running-into-the-kicker penalty if video showed the defender made contact with the ball.

Replay assist could wipe out a foul only if it was incorrectly called, but it will not be used to throw a flag if a penalty wasn't called.

The dynamic kickoff rule becomes permanent, with touchbacks moving to the 35-yard line instead of the 30.

Even though the league has said there haven’t been any injuries reported as a result of the tush push, the potential risk involved in Philadelphia’s version of the quarterback sneak has sparked intense discussions.

The Packers, who lost to the Eagles in a wild-card playoff game, also cited pace of play as a reason to consider eliminating the play. Rams coach Sean McVay is against the tush push but said Tuesday morning he'd be surprised if it gets banned this week. Los Angeles also lost to Philadelphia in the playoffs.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is leading the push to get rid of it, even though Buffalo used it more than any team other than the Eagles.

It takes 24 of 32 votes to approve rule changes.

“I feel where I’m most concerned is, even though there is not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players, first and foremost,” McDermott said Monday. “It’s two things. It’s force, added force, No. 1, and then the posture of the players, being asked to execute that type of play, that’s where my concern comes in. ... I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to get too deep into that situation there, in terms of how much data, how much sample. I don’t think that’s really always the best way to go. There is other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

The Eagles began using the play in short-yardage situations in 2022. Two or three players line up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and push him forward. Several other teams including the Bills began using it, but no team has matched Philadelphia’s success rate.

“Tough play to stop but then you’re listening to that and the medical side and you probably could go either way with it,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team lost 40-22 to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. “But I would say if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it. But if it’s not, it’s a heck of a play.”

