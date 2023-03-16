NFL player armed in shooting but fired no shots: prosecutor

Surveillance footage from Joe Mixon’s home captured the shooting and also showed Shalonda Mixon collecting shell casings from the yard before she and Brewer left the home, Powers said. She said Brewer and others should have been able to tell that the numerous youths playing the dart wars game were carrying toy weapons.

The shooting victim, a 16-year-old boy, was hit by at least one shot and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said in a prepared statement Thursday that the prosecutor’s finding that the player did nothing wrong “is the conclusion we expected based on the facts that clearly show Joe is innocent.”

Schaffer said his client had returned home from California on the day of the shooting and — due to the threats — became concerned that night when he saw “a number of vehicles” had pulled up at his house and blocked the street. He also saw one person with what appeared to be “a long gun” and went outside to try to determine what was going on, not to confront anyone.

No one responded to a message left Thursday with the Bengals.