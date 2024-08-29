NFL places restrictions on Brady's broadcasting access because of pending Raiders ownership stake

Tom Brady's pending bid to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has triggered restrictions on his access to teams around the NFL as part of his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster, a league spokesperson said Thursday.

Brady is not permitted to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players or coaches. Fox staff is not subject to these limitations.

He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs, but is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.