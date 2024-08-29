Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
NFL places restrictions on Brady's broadcasting access because of pending Raiders ownership stake

An NFL spokesperson says Tom Brady’s pending bid to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has triggered restrictions on his access to teams as part of his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster
Tom Brady watches warmups before a preseason NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By MARK ANDERSON and ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
1 hour ago

Tom Brady's pending bid to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders has triggered restrictions on his access to teams around the NFL as part of his role as a Fox Sports broadcaster, a league spokesperson said Thursday.

Brady is not permitted to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and may not have access to team facilities, players or coaches. Fox staff is not subject to these limitations.

He also must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs, but is allowed to broadcast Raiders games.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is working with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt on Fox's top NFL broadcasting team. He signed a 10-year deal with the network in 2022, but this is Brady's first season announcing games.

His effort to become a minority owner in the Raiders organization has been scrutinized by league owners since Brady put in his bid in May 2023. Owners didn't vote on the matter when they met in March in Orlando, Florida, because of concerns that Brady was receiving too much of a discount from Las Vegas majority owner Mark Davis.

Brady owns a piece of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, which also is owned by Davis.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

