ajc logo
X

NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants

National & World News
25 minutes ago
The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations.

The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks with each team participating in game-day stadium activations and awareness.

The five new national grant partners are: Atlanta Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD), Chicago’s Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement (CARE) Co-Responder Program, Choose 180, Gulf Coast Jewish Family Services Community Assistance and Life Liaison Program (CALL), and Peace for DC.

“Focusing on building police and community relations is where real change and impact will be created community by community,” said former NFL linebacker Takeo Spikes, a Players Coalition Advocate and Executive Task Force Member.

The NFL has provided more than $244 million to more than 40 national grant partners and more than 600 grassroots organizations across the country since 2017. The league is already approaching its 10-year, $250 million commitment to social justice efforts.

The five new national grant partners received a total of $950,000. They were recently approved by the Social Justice Working Group, comprised of three active players, three former players and five team owners.

“It’s awesome because everybody who sits in that room or everybody who has a seat at the table, we all have vested interest,” Spikes said. “And that vested interest is making sure not only that the communities are being serviced the way that they’re supposed to, because we understand that we all have seats in these communities, but more than anything, it’s our way of being able to give back and do something that’s going to be monumental by having diverse people at the table that come from different backgrounds, different ethnicities.

"But we have one common goal, and that is to make sure that people are treated properly and to provide resources.”

The league this year also introduced the Inspire Change Changemaker Award, given to 32 individuals, one from each team, who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.

Each Changemaker will be announced or recognized during Weeks 15 and 16 by their respective club.

“The significance is huge,” Spikes said. “By being able to get this award implemented now, people across the nation will see that guys care about so much outside of the game and they’re making their investment back into the game, into the community.”

All 32 recipients will receive a $10,000 donation, courtesy of the NFL Foundation, to the social justice nonprofit organization of their choice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jonathan Newton

When Georgia Tech’s Buster Faulkner was Parkview’s quarterback18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech trying for late additions to signing class

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons place Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, surgery next week
23h ago

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Conroy

Stephen Curry's shoulder injury latest concern for Warriors
9m ago
10-year-old accused of killing mom makes court appearance
14m ago
Bank of England hikes interest rates again but softens pace
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
18h ago
Top Republican calls for Georgia to end runoff elections
20h ago
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top