NFL is reviewing whether Eagles and Falcons violated tampering policies

The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesman said Thursday
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during a news conference Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Cousins has one playoff victory in his long career. The Falcons are betting at least $100 million that he's the guy who can lead them to the first Super Bowl title in franchise history. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

The NFL is reviewing whether the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles violated tampering policies during the legal tampering window, a league spokesman said Thursday.

The Falcons agreed to a contract with four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly after teams were permitted to start negotiating with unrestricted free agents on Monday.

The Eagles quickly struck a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley soon after the negotiation period opened at 12 p.m. EDT.

Penn State coach James Franklin told a reporter that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke to Barkley and pitched him on the connection between the Eagles and Nittany Lions fan bases.

Teams are permitted to talk directly with agents during the 52-hour negotiating window, but can’t speak to the player unless he has no agent and represents himself.

The Eagles have denied the claims.

In Atlanta’s case, Cousins said Wednesday: “There’s great people here. And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, calling our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR I’m thinking, we got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Cousins wasn’t permitted to speak to anyone before 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to contracts with former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff, two people familiar with the deals told The Associated Press on Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

