NFL investigating why Bengals didn't list Joe Burrow on injury report, AP source says

The NFL will investigate why Cincinnati did not list Joe Burrow on the team's injury report before the quarterback was knocked out of a loss to Baltimore with a sprained right wrist, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his right hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.

Such reviews are not uncommon with the NFL regularly looking into similar cases, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the review is not being publicly discussed. Teams can be fined or lose a draft pick for violating the NFL's injury report policy.