NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season.

The Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple NFL awards will be announced, a spokesperson said Friday in a new release.

The NFL Honors show debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press' annual awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class, among others.

The show is held annually the week before the Super Bowl.

Past hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Meyers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien.

The show will air live at 9 p.m. EST from Symphony Hall. It will be carried by NBC, NFL Network and Peacock.

A list of the awards that will be announced:

- AP Most Valuable Player

- AP Coach of the Year

- AP Comeback Player of the Year

- AP Offensive Player of the Year

- AP Defensive Player of the Year

- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

- AP Assistant Coach of the Year

- Best Moment of the Year

- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

- NFL Inspire Change Tribute

- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

- FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

- Salute to Service Award

- Bud Light Celly of the Year

- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

- NFL Fan of the Year

- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

