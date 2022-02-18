NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders' Snyder

The team, which was renamed as the Commanders this month, then announced it had hired investigators to look into Johnston's allegations, prompting the league to step in and say it would oversee the probe. Goodell said at his Super Bowl news conference that a team could not investigate itself. He also said NFL owners had the authority to remove a fellow owner from the league, although it was not clear what if any misconduct by Snyder would prompt the owners to act.

In addition to her stint as SEC chair under President Barack Obama, White is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. She is now a partner with the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, based in New York.

White previously conducted an NFL investigation into allegations against former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL