NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and 'humiliated' on a flight

DENVER (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was “humiliated" after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.

Davis, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, wrote in an Instagram post that he had tapped a flight attendant on the arm, prompting the employee to shout “don't hit me” and hurry toward the front of the plane.

Once the flight from Denver to Orange County, California, landed, Davis wrote, law-enforcement boarded the plane, put Davis in handcuffs without explanation and removed him from the flight.